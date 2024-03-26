Two FSB agents operated in the “Khortytsia” troop group. Oleksandr Syrskyi helped expose them

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk informed that a Russian agent worked as a lieutenant colonel in the “Khortytsia” Operational-Strategic Group of Forces. The agent was found and detained by SBU with the help of the current commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was the commander of the "Khortytsia" at the time.

He said this in an interview with ICTV TV presenter Olena Frolyak.

Vasyl Malyuk noted that the agent, while working in the Armed Forces, passed intelligence and generally all information from various streams of Ukraine to the occupiers.

The head of SBU also shared that he was "surprised" to learn the details of the agentʼs recruitment and his work with the Russians: it turned out that the detained lieutenant colonel refused his salary and worked for FSB of Russia "for an idea", although he himself is from Volyn.

According to Malyuk, in the process of working with him, it turned out that he was not working alone and that it was a network. As a result, it was possible to identify one more enemy agent — a colonel of the National Guard, who also worked at the “Khortytsia” Security Service. Both were detained and imprisoned. They testified.