Ukrainian theoretical physicist and politician Ihor Yukhnovsky died

Ihor Yukhnovsky, a Ukrainian theoretical physicist, public and political figure, 3rd First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, died at the age of 98. The cause of death is still unknown.

This was reported by the Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Ihor Yukhnovskyi received the highest academic degree of Ukraine, doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, was a professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, a MP of Ukraine of the I-IV convocations, received the title of honorary citizen of Lviv and Hero of Ukraine. He also ran for president in 1991.

In 2006-2010, Yukhnovsky was also a co-founder and acting chairman of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. Among his titles are the following: honorary director of the Institute of Physics of Condensed Systems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, honorary doctor of the Institute of Theoretical Physics named after M. M. Boholyubova, NAS of Ukraine, Doctor Honoris Causa of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

Ihor Yukhnovskyʼs biography also includes participation in the Second World War. He participated, in particular, in the liberation of Lviv. Yukhnovsky also created the Lviv Scientific School of Statistical Physics.