Japan eased arms export rules — now it will be able to sell fighter jets to other countries

Japan has eased its strict arms export rules. Thus, the country allowed the sale of next-generation fighters, which it will develop jointly with Great Britain and Italy until 2035.

Kyodo News writes about it.

The Japanese government stresses the importance of the decision because the country needs to have an export scheme to ensure it can develop a fighter "with capabilities that meet security needs". It also allowed Japan to participate in the tripartite project with Great Britain and Italy on equal partnership terms.

However, fighters will not be allowed to transfer to countries where hostilities are taking place. Aircraft will be exported only to countries that have signed agreements with Japan on the transfer of weapons and technology. Now there are 15 countries, including the USA. At the same time, each individual case of the transfer of fighters will first be approved by the Japanese government.

Illustrative image of a future Japanese fighter over the skies of London.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Japan would remain committed to the "basic philosophy of a pacifist nation." The export of weapons will be strictly controlled.

The fighter is currently at the design stage. Japan, Britain and Italy want to develop the aircraftʼs specifications and performance in the next five years, but this is an approximate time frame.

Against the backdrop of Chinaʼs growing military influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the development of fighter jets with the two NATO members marks Japanʼs first joint arms development agreement. Previously, Japan developed weapons exclusively from the United States.