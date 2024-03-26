The Ministry of Finance showed the salaries of the management of state bodies, courts and state administrations

The Ministry of Finance has developed an analytical tool for salaries and the number of employees of state bodies, local state administrations and judicial authorities in January 2024. "Dashboard" will be updated every month.

The new tool allows you to track average salaries at the level of positions (management, heads of structural divisions, employees of the patronage service, workers, specialists, employees who perform maintenance functions, etc.).

Salaries of management of central authorities

The average salary of the management of state bodies varies by institution. For example, it is the largest in the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCSREU) — more than 400 000 hryvnias. The Accounting Chamber (171.5 thousand hryvnias) and the Central Election Commission (170 thousand hryvnias) are also in the top three.

At the end of the list is the State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs — approximately 35 thousand hryvnias.

Salaries of the management of local state administrations

The gap between the average salaries of managers of regional state administrations is also significant. The absolute leader is the Donetsk State Administration, where the average salary is almost 287 000 hryvnias, while the average official salary is approximately 28 000 hryvnias. In the top three are the Kyiv Regional State Administration (average salary — 122 000 hryvnias, salary — 35 000 hryvnias) and Luhansk Regional State Administration (113 000 hryvnias and 34 000 hryvnias, respectively). The lowest average salary of the management is in the Odesa Regional State Administration — approximately 37 thousand hryvnias, with an average salary of 23.4 thousand hryvnias.

Salaries of judicial authorities

The average salary of the management of central judicial bodies also varies. The higher anti-corruption court — almost 211 thousand hryvnias with an average official salary of 79.6 thousand, the Constitutional Court — 150 thousand and 77.5 thousand, respectively. At the same time, the leadership of the High Court on intellectual property issues receives an average of almost 50 thousand hryvnias with a salary of about 40 thousand hryvnias.

The chart also shows salaries at the regional and district levels.

"The main task of the Ministry of Finance is to ensure the efficient use of state budget funds, to make the remuneration of civil servants more transparent and fair, to mitigate the tendency of turnover and outflow of civil servants and to strengthen the role of the state as an employer," the press service summarized.