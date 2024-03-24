The General Staff announced that the Russians had lost another 990 soldiers. There were 75 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 24 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

During the past 24 hours, 75 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terna, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses.

In the Bakhmut direction, 15 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of the Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske points in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, 13 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomayske, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske points in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobyeda, Kostyantynivka, and Urozhaine points, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense 34 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 4 times in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past 24 hours, there were 2 unsuccessful attacks in the area of the Krynky checkpoint.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (March 23), the occupiers lost an estimated 990 soldiers (killed/wounded), 24 tanks, 28 armored vehicles, 44 artillery systems, 47 drones, 63 vehicles and 10 special vehicles. The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows: