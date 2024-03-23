Intelligence: In Melitopol, the resistance movement destroyed the occupiers and their equipment — exact losses are specified

In occupied Melitopol yesterday, March 22, the resistance movement destroyed the Russian occupiers and their equipment. The exact losses of the invaders are specified.

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, this was a special action of the GUR and the local resistance movement.

Two explosions rang out in the city. Previously, approximately 20 Russian military personnel, two KamAZ tilt trucks and a UAZ Patriot were in the epicenter.