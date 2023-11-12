Intelligence: In Melitopol, the resistance movement blew up the headquarters of the Russians, three officers of the Russian Guard were killed

In occupied Melitopol yesterday, on November 11, the resistance movement set off an explosion in the headquarters of the Russians during a meeting of FSB and Russian Guard officers.

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the "revenge action" took place in the captured premises of "New Post" on Dmytro Dontsov Street (the occupiers call it Pavla Sudoplatov Street). At least three Rosguard officers were killed. Losses of the Russians are still being determined.

After the explosion, according to the GUR, a commotion began in Melitopol — many "policemen" came to the place with their sirens on. After some time, they dragged the car burned near the headquarters through the occupied city to their station.

The legitimate mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, alsoreported on the explosion on the day of the attack. He did not specify the details, but wrote from the words of the locals that the occupiers blocked traffic between the Refma and Agat plants, which the enemy had turned into military bases.