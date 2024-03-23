In the Lviv region, a fire destroyed a wooden church of the 19th century — it was a monument of national importance

In the village of Smozhe in the Lviv region, an architectural monument of national importance — the wooden church of St. Michael the Archangel of the 19th century — burned down.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers received a report about the fire at 10:53. Firefighters arrived at the scene when the flames spread over a large area and engulfed most of the building. There was a threat that the fire would spread to the nearby two-story wooden bell tower of the church.

The fire caused dense smoke. The fire quickly spread through the wooden structures of the building, during the extinguishing of the fire the dome of the church collapsed.

Firefighters contained the fire at 12:14 p.m., and extinguished it at 12:37 p.m. The church was completely destroyed by fire, but the bell tower was saved.