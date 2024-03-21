The Czech Republic handed over its last Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine

The Czech government handed over the last batch of Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Yana Chernokhova, she is quoted by DenikN.

We are talking about two Mi-24s that remained in service with the Czech army. The Ministry of Defense reported that the countryʼs government secretly approved this supply a few weeks ago. "We donʼt have any more equipment to hand over," Chernokhova said.

This is the third delivery of helicopters of this type from the Czech Republic. For the first time, Prague handed over the Mi-24 to Ukraine in July 2022, and for the second time in the summer of 2023.