The Houthis have promised Moscow and Beijing that they will not attack their ships in the Red Sea

The Yemeni Houthis have assured the governments of China and Russia that they will not attack their ships in the Red Sea.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to journalists, talks were recently held in Oman between the Chinese and Russian delegations on the one hand and Mohammed Abdel Salam, one of the leading political figures of the Houthis, on the other.

At the meeting, the parties agreed that vessels connected to Moscow and Beijing will have no problems crossing the Red Sea. Instead, representatives of the Peopleʼs Republic of China and Russia promised to support the Houthis in organizations such as the UN Security Council.

"It is not yet entirely clear how this support will manifest itself, but it could include blocking new resolutions against Yemeni groups," Bloomberg notes.

Representatives of the governments of China and Russia, as well as the Houthis, in particular Abdel Salam, did not comment on this matter.