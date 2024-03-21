The Russians attacked Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile. One person was killed

Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. Presumably, the occupiers used the Iskander-M ballistic missile.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

At 14:30, an air alert was announced in the Mykolaiv region, and at 14:33, the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Syenkevych, reported a loud explosion.

After the air raid alarm was sounded, Kim said that one person was killed and four were injured. The search continues.

"We are making a tour of the residential sector. There is no damage to the multi-storey building. We are examining the private sector," said Senkevich.