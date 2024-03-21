The Russians attacked Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile. One person was killed

Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. Presumably, the occupiers used the Iskander-M ballistic missile.
This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.
At 14:30, an air alert was announced in the Mykolaiv region, and at 14:33, the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Syenkevych, reported a loud explosion.
After the air raid alarm was sounded, Kim said that one person was killed and four were injured. The search continues.
"We are making a tour of the residential sector. There is no damage to the multi-storey building. We are examining the private sector," said Senkevich.
- The Russian army has been intensively shelling Mykolaiv and the region since the first day of the full-scale attack, from February 24, 2022. At the beginning of the invasion, fierce fighting continued for the Mykolaiv International Airport and the “Kulbakyne” airfield on the outskirts of the city. At the end of August 2022, the Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in the south. As of the first half of November, the Ukrainian military liberated almost the entire Mykolaiv region from the Russian occupiers, with the exception of the Kinburn spit.