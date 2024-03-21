Dmytro Levchenko resigned as director of the “Kyivpastrans”

Dmytro Levchenko resigned from the position of director of the “Kyivpastrans”.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to the mayor, the production director of the "Kyivpastrans" Pavlo Kyrylyuk will also be fired.

In the coming days, the acting director of this utility company will be appointed.

Dmytro Levchenko was appointed to the position of director of "Kyivpastrans" in September 2016. The reason for his dismissal was not disclosed. In addition, since 2017, he has been the chairman of the board of the corporation of urban electric transport enterprises of Ukraine "Ukrelektrotrans".

Levchenko started his career at "Kyivpastrans" back in 2014, when he received the position of deputy general director of this utility company. In 2015, he became acting commercial director of Kyivpastrans.

He started working as a government procurement specialist at “Naftogaz” in 2006. During 2009-2010, he worked as a manager of the software systems department at the information and analytical company "Atlas". And from 2010 to 2011, he was the head of the sales department at the “Lokomotiv Service” transport company.