The USA imposed sanctions against two Russians who spread fake news about Ukraine in Latin America

The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals and two companies for helping the Russian government spread disinformation. This is reported by the US Treasury Department.

Ilya Gambashidze, a political technologist and the founder of the Social Project Agency and Struktura, as well as the general director of the Struktura company Nikolai Tupikin, were sanctioned.

The sanctions freeze all their assets in the US and prohibit Americans from doing business with them altogether. Those who participate in certain transactions with the mentioned persons also risk being sanctioned.

In the United States, it is believed that Gambashidze and Tupikin, since the fall of 2022, deployed a network of more than 60 sites, with the help of which they spread false information about the war in Ukraine and information discrediting the policy of the United States and NATO on the continent in the countries of Latin America.

Russia spread propaganda and tried to interfere in the American elections, undermine democracy in Moldova, and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Treasury Undersecretary for Counter-Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the U.S. is committed to exposing large-scale campaigns directed at the behest of the Russian government aimed at misleading voters and undermining confidence in democratic institutions in the United States and around the world.