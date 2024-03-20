The Netherlands handed over 8 illegally exported artifacts to Ukraine — this is a heritage from Roman times to the Middle Ages

The Netherlands handed over 8 valuable archaeological artifacts to Ukraine, which were previously illegally exported from Ukrainian territories. These are spearheads and arrowheads from various archaeological cultures and regions of Ukraine, dating from Roman times to the Middle Ages.

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine writes about this.

Dutch customs intercepted the artifacts after they arrived in the country in March 2023. The investigation showed that the items were probably taken out illegally.

Міністерство культури України

After the experts of the National History Museum of Ukraine confirmed this conclusion, the Inspectorate took the items under protection. At the same time, the owner of the objects, to whom they were addressed, renounced his claims to them, as they are the cultural heritage of Ukraine.

These objects of archeology are cultural values of Ukraine. They have historical, scientific and ethnographic significance for the state. Ukrainian legislation prohibits the export of cultural objects without the consent of national authorities.