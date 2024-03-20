The murder of a Ukrainian woman in Germany. The police found a body, believed to be that of the dead womanʼs mother

The police of Germany found the body of a woman in a fishing lake near the town of Bad Schönborn. Presumably, this is the body of a 51-year-old Ukrainian mother, who was also recently found dead.

This was reported by the Mannheim police.

The womanʼs body was found the day before, March 19. The police assume that this could be the mother of the murdered Ukrainian Maryna Stetsenko, who was wanted as the main witness in the case of her daughterʼs murder. The police indicate that her death has signs of violence — the results of the autopsy are not yet available.

According to the investigation, two suspects, aged 43 and 44, first killed a 51-year-old woman on the evening of March 6, and a few hours later, a 27-year-old girl.

The German publication Bild suggests that the suspects — a 43-year-old Russian woman named Inna and a 44-year-old German Marko — killed the women in order to kidnap the five-week-old daughter of a Ukrainian woman. They were detained on March 13, and are currently in custody. The investigation of the case continues.

What preceded

On March 7, 2024, German law enforcement officers found the body of a dead woman on the dam of the Rhine River near the city of Hockenheim, she was considered missing. Later, the police established that she was a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman — at that time the woman was traveling in Germany with her mother and her five-week-old daughter. They lived together in a refugee shelter in Rhine Neckar.

The mother and baby of the deceased have disappeared. Later, on March 15, the child was found unharmed and two suspects in the murder of a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman were arrested. The baby is now in the care of the Department of Youth Affairs.

On March 19, the police found the womanʼs body. Probably, this is the mother of the deceased Ukrainian Maryna Stetsenko, who was considered the main witness in the case regarding the murder of her daughter.