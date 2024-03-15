The murder of a Ukrainian woman in Germany. The police found the dead child alive

In Germany, the police found alive the baby of a dead 27-year-old Ukrainian woman — her body was found the day before near the city of Hockenheim. Now the police are investigating the version about the murder of the childʼs mother, because, according to preliminary data, her death had signs of violence.

This was reported by the Main Police Department of the city of Mannheim.

The police said that on the evening of March 13, two people, aged 43 and 44, were arrested in the Rhein-Neckar area. They are suspected of murdering a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman. During their arrest, they also found a child — a five-week-old girl. DNA examination showed that this is the daughter of the deceased. The baby was taken to the hospital — she is taken care of by the youth service.

The suspects were sent to custody on March 14. The police will continue to search for the 51-year-old mother of the deceased Ukrainian woman.

What preceded

On March 7, 2024, German law enforcement officers found the body of a dead woman on the dam of the Rhine River near the city of Hockenheim, she was considered missing. Later, the police established that she was a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman — at that time the woman was traveling in Germany with her mother and her five-week-old daughter. They lived together in a refugee shelter in Rhine Neckar.

The mother and baby of the deceased have disappeared. Later, on March 15, the child was found unharmed and two suspects in the murder of a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman were arrested.

The mother of the deceased, 51-year-old Maryna Stetsenko, is considered the main witness in the case. They are still looking for her. The investigation of the case continues.