The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the renaming of five large cities of Ukraine

The Parliamentary Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning adopted a decision on renaming five cities and 104 villages and settlements.
Cities are planned to be renamed as follows:
- Chervonohrad (Lviv region) ⮕ Sheptytskyi;
- Yuzhne (Odesa region) ⮕ Port Anental;
- Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region) ⮕ Matviyiv;
- Synelnykove (Dnipropetrovsk region) ⮕ Ridnopillia;
- Brovary (Kyiv region) ⮕ Brovari.
The MPs will vote on the final decision on renaming the city at a session of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).