The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the renaming of five large cities of Ukraine

The Parliamentary Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning adopted a decision on renaming five cities and 104 villages and settlements.

Cities are planned to be renamed as follows:

Chervonohrad (Lviv region) ⮕ Sheptytskyi;

Yuzhne (Odesa region) ⮕ Port Anental;

Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region) ⮕ Matviyiv;

Synelnykove (Dnipropetrovsk region) ⮕ Ridnopillia;

Brovary (Kyiv region) ⮕ Brovari.

The MPs will vote on the final decision on renaming the city at a session of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).