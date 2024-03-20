Poland has joined the US Red Sea Security Coalition

Poland has joined the US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) to provide security in the Red Sea.

"Poland has joined the Combined Maritime Forces CMF — the worldʼs largest maritime partnership aimed at protecting international law in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea and Red Seas," the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, the Polish side sent two officers from the Naval Operations Center, specialists in targeting and air defense, who will serve as liaison officers in the command.

CMF consists of a headquarters and five joint task forces whose activities are aimed at countering terrorism, preventing piracy, promoting regional cooperation and promoting a secure maritime environment.

The Naval Partnership supports a rules-based international order, ensuring security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of territory spanning some of the worldʼs most important sea lanes.

CMF, which includes 42 states, is the largest naval partnership in the world.