Russia has almost completed the military port in occupied Abkhazia

Russia has almost completed the military port on the occupied part of Georgia, in the Abkhaz city of Ochamchire.

This was reported by the Georgian TV channel TV Pirveli.

The aerial camera recorded the works currently underway in Ochamchire. The footage shows the intensive movement of construction equipment, the work there continues continuously.

Also on the territory of the port you can see a new building, which was erected, probably for the accommodation of workers who will serve the Russian military facility in occupied Georgia.

Russia announced last year that it would put the port into operation this year. Moscowʼs goal is to put Russian warships in port as soon as possible.

The Georgian side fears that the Russian Federation may involve the country in a war, because if Russian ships dock in the port, then this place will become a legitimate target for attacks by Ukraine.

The leader of the "For Abkhazia" movement Nukri Nodia says that the Georgian government should turn to international partners.

"This port is undergoing a restoration process, later it can certainly be used in a war against Ukraine, and this facility can also become a Ukrainian target. This process is aimed at destabilization in the region. Our government should involve all international partners in the process," says Nodia.