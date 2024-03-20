The government closes the register of “International War Sponsors”

The Cabinet of Ministers closes the list of "International War Sponsors" on the website of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC). The information from there will be transferred to the Interdepartmental Working Group on Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy.

The press service of the government writes about it.

The decision to close the list was made at an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers with the participation of the Secretary of the National Security Council, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Prosecutor General and the head of the National Security Agency, ambassadors of foreign countries, representatives of embassies of foreign countries and the EU.

The meeting heard information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the appeal of representatives of the diplomatic corps of partner countries regarding the lack of a regulatory framework for the existence of the list of "International War Sponsors", and also because of the negative influence of the list on the adoption of some decisions.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the dissemination of such information on behalf of the state without resolving the issues at the legislative level is unacceptable.

The "International Sponsors of War" page on NAPC website will redirect to the website of the State Register of Sanctions.