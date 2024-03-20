General Staff: Russia lost nine tanks and 16 artillery systems over the past day. The situation at the front

A total of 80 military clashes took place during the past day. The enemy lost nine tanks, 16 artillery systems and other military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten assaults in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Terny, and Spirne (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, the defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Predtechyne, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the districts of Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces resisted 29 attacks in the Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhayne districts. The enemy also attacked the positions of the defenders in the Orikhiv direction six times — in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region). In the Kherson direction, the occupiers conducted one assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the defenders continue to inflict losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment. In particular, the aviation of the Defense Forces of the past day struck six areas of concentration of the enemyʼs military, weapons and equipment. Units of the missile forces hit two ammunition depots, a ground control point for drones and an enemy radio-electronic warfare station.

Estimated losses of the enemy for the past day are as follows:

In total, the occupiers launched four rocket and 86 airstrikes, as well as 114 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the defendersʼ positions, cities and villages, last day. As a result of Russian attacks, civilians have been killed and wounded.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Velyka Lukashivka and Bilopillia (Sumy region); Kozacha Lopan, Mokra Rokytna, Vesele and Izbytske (Kharkiv region); Serebryanka Forestry and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Rozdolivka, Vesele, Kostyantynivka, Ocheretyne, Tonenke, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Staromayorske (Donetsk region); Antonivka (Kherson region).

About 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.