SBU declared the Russian State Duma deputy and her accomplice of suspicions regarding the deportation of Ukrainian children

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared suspicions to Yana Lantratova, a member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, and her accomplice Inna Varlamova, the wife of the chairman of the "Spravedlivaya Rosia" ["Just Russia"] party Sergei Myronov. They are involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

SBU writes about this.

Russian women are part of the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the investigation, during the occupation of Kherson, Lantratov and Varlamov forcibly took two minor pupils of the local Childrenʼs Home to Russia — a newborn girl and a two-year-old boy.

The children were taken to Moscow allegedly for "rehabilitation" in Russian medical institutions. To examine the children before deportation, Lantratova and Varlamova arrived in Kherson under the guise of an "official visit" by representatives of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that the deported children had no physical disabilities and did not require medical intervention. After the de-occupation of Kherson, law enforcement officers searched the Childrenʼs House. There they found fictitious documents regarding the deportation of minors to the Russian Federation with the signatures of Lantratova and Varlamova.

SBU declared the women that they were suspected of violating the laws and customs of war. Since Lantratova and Varlamova are in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice.

In the BBC investigation and the "Important Stories" project, it was previously stated that Inna Varlamova and her husband Sergei Mironov adopted one-year-old Margarita Prokopenko, who was taken from an orphanage in occupied Kherson at the time. At that time, Margarita was treated for bronchitis in the hospital together with two-year-old Ilya Vashchenko — both children were taken to Moscow.

Journalists specified that the childʼs name was changed to Marina Sergeevna Mironova. Prokopenkoʼs mother was deprived of her parental rights, her father died, but the girl has other relatives.