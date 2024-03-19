Financial Times: The EU will introduce a duty on the import of Russian and Belarusian grain

The European Union (EU) is preparing to introduce tariffs on the import of Russian and Belarusian grain in order to calm the protest of farmers and satisfy the calls of some member countries. Itʼs about a duty in the amount of €95 per ton of grain.

This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to people familiar with these plans.

Tariffs of 50% will also be imposed on oilseeds and products derived from them.

The duty will be set at the maximum level allowed by the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Russia may retaliate, but it has already banned most food imports from the EU, and many European companies in the sector have left the country in recent years.

In 2023, EU countries imported products from Russia for a total amount of €2.7 billion, which is 2% more than in 2021. All types of food and agricultural products are imported from Russia to the EU — fish, cereals, animal feed, as well as dairy products, sugar confectionery, and others.

On February 22, Latvia was the first EU country to ban the import of Russian and Belarusian grain.