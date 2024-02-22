Latvia is the first EU country to ban the import of Russian and Belarusian grain

In two readings, the Sejm of Latvia adopted a resolution banning the import of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products at least until July 2025.

69 MPs voted for the draft law, nine were against.

The import ban will apply to agricultural and livestock products that remain in Latvia and not to those sent to other EU member states.

The government must, within 14 days from the date of entry into force of the law, establish in regulations a list of specific products that are prohibited to be imported into Latvia.

Thus, Latvia became the first EU country to introduce restrictions on the use of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

The Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silinia previously stated that her country sets an example for others by banning the import of grain from countries that commit aggression against Ukraine.