General Staff: The Russians lost another ten tanks and 30 artillery systems

During the past 24 hours, 61 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost ten tanks, 30 artillery systems, 35 armored fighting vehicles and other equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military repelled the invaders in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck nine areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. The units of the missile forces struck the air defense equipment of the occupiers.

In total, over the past day, the Russians launched seven missile and 70 air strikes, carried out 110 attacks from rocket salvo systems. About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.