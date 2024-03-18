Poland and Germany agreed to intensify the armored coalition for Ukraine

Poland and Germany agreed to intensify the armored coalition to support Ukraine.

This is written by Wprost based on the results of the meeting between the defense ministers of the countries Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamish and Boris Pistorius.

The Polish minister did not give details about the coalition, but only said that it is "one of the most important coalitions" and Great Britain, Sweden and Italy have agreed to join it.

In addition, Germany and Poland agreed to start joint work on increasing the production of ammunition for Ukraine.

The parties will also form a rapid response force in Europe numbering 5,000 soldiers (2,500 soldiers from each side). They will become part of the "strategic compass" — this is part of the European Unionʼs security plan, adopted as early as 2022, after Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.