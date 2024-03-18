TRC in Lviv commented on the detention of a local volunteer. An investigation is being conducted based on this fact

The Lviv Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) commented on the detention of local volunteer Kyrylo Taran. TRC stated that the volunteer did not show identification documents and "provoked TRC employees to a conflict." The fact of the detention of Kyrylo Taran is being investigated.

This was reported by the Lviv Territorial Recruit Center.

TRC claims that the volunteer did not specify his military registration data. When he changed his place of residence, he allegedly failed to register with the military commissariat at his new place of residence within seven days and refused to undergo a military medical examination.

Video of the detention of volunteer Kyrylo Taran by employees of the Lviv TRC.

"All servicemen who carried out warning measures and are depicted in the video have combat experience, numerous injuries and state awards. They were transferred to TRC due to their state of health," the military committee said.

TRC noted that all conscripted citizens must update their data at their military office or, if they have reasons to receive a deferment, provide relevant documents.

What preceded

The day before, the wife of Lviv volunteer Kyrylo Taran informed about his detention. She claims that the employees of the Lviv TRC grabbed the volunteer in the middle of the street and forcefully pushed him into the minibus. At the same time, summonses were not served. The volunteer refused to undergo the military medical commission (MMC) because of health problems and because he did not have medical documents to prove it. Taranʼs wife says that the very next morning they prepared an order to send her husband to the military unit at the training ground in Rivne.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the incident. According to him, a meeting was held with the regional TRC on this occasion. They decided to appoint a repeat examination of the MMC, based on the results of which TRC will make a decision on Kyrilo Taran.

At the same time, the head of the Lviv TRC Artur Niyazov agreed that there was a violation. He said that an official investigation was ordered into the incident with the detention of Kyrylo Taran, the results of which will bring the culprits to justice.