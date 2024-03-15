In Odesa, a paramedic and a rescuer were killed by a missile attack. There are other victims

Odesa was attacked by Russian missiles at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed that the medics and rescuers who arrived first at the site of the missileʼs impact were killed and injured.

As of 12:41, it is known about one dead paramedic and one dead rescuer. There are other victims and wounded, their number is being specified. Some of the wounded are in serious condition.

At 13:22, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed the death of the rescuer. A total of 20 people were injured, including five rescuers. The first strike of the rocket damaged civilian infrastructure. Rescuers and medics arrived at the scene. A second rocket had already hit them.

10 private houses, a service station, a gas pipeline and two fire and rescue vehicles were destroyed or damaged. Fires are currently being extinguished at the site.