The court of Finland refused to consider the lawsuit to open the border with Russia

The Supreme Administrative Court of Finland upheld the governmentʼs decision to temporarily close the borders with Russia.

This was reported by Yle publication.

Russian-speaking citizens of Finland, holders of residence permits in this Scandinavian country, as well as "native Finns who have a special need to travel to the Russian Federation" tried to appeal the governmentʼs decision.

The authors of the lawsuit believe that the governmentʼs decision "discriminates against the minority of Russian origin" and violates the basic rights of citizens.

The Supreme Administrative Court of Finland decided not to consider this claim at all. It was submitted in December 2023.