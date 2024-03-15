Russian presidential elections have begun in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine. They will last for three days

In Russia and in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the presidential elections of the Russian Federation have begun, which will last for three days — from March 15 to 17 inclusive. The main voting day is Sunday, March 17.

Four candidates are registered for the election: Vladimir Putin, Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, and Vladislav Davankov from the “New People” party. The Central Election Commission did not register a single opposition or anti-war candidate.

There will be no international observers from Western countries at the elections. The transparency of the elections, like all previous ones, is under great question. The opponents of the current leader of the Russian Federation have no chance of victory. In fact, they are technical candidates. The 71-year-old Putin, who has ruled Russia for 24 years, is expected to remain in power for another six years, until 2030.

The associates of the deceased opposition leader Aleksei Navalny call on Russians to come to the polling stations on March 17 at 12:00 and protest against Putinʼs policies. The Prosecutorʼs Office of Moscow has already warned against participation in the actions.

The Ukrainian authorities call on Ukrainians who live under occupation or are forced to stay in Russia not to take part in pseudo-elections.