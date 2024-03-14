Yermak and Szijártó agreed to meet again. They want to establish contact for “resolving difficult issues”

The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijártó held a telephone conversation and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between the teams at the government level next week.
This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.
The parties "agreed on the need for personal contact" and agreed to maintain regular contact to resolve "the most difficult issues on the bilateral agenda."
- At the end of January, the head of the Presidentʼs Office together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Peter Szijártó held negotiations in Uzhgorod. Yermak claimed that they proved the mutual desire of Kyiv and Budapest to hold a meeting at the highest level. There has been no full-fledged meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban since the beginning of Zelenskyʼs term. At the same time, the Hungarian minister said in early March that the meeting between Orban and Zelensky will not take place in the near future.