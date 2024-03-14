"Ukrzaliznytsia" showed a medical evacuation train for the first time. The first medical wagon, which has no analogues in the world, was created at the beginning of March 2022. Currently, there are 62 such cars.

Starting from March 2022, medical wagons gradually became more complex — they were equipped with new generation equipment.

Thanks to the power supply from the generator, all cars are completely autonomous and equipped with ventilators, blood transfusions, cardiac monitors, aspirators, and other medical equipment.

There are even resuscitation cars with oxygen stations, in some cars, in the most critical cases, it is possible to carry out operative intervention while the train is moving.⠀

By the end of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia will convert eight more cars for the needs of medical evacuation and saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.