Three more children were returned from the occupied territories

The Save Ukraine team managed to return three more children and their mother from the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the organization Mykola Kuleba.

The occupation authorities forced mother Victoria to issue documents and send her children to a Russian school. Due to pressure and persecution, the family hardly left the house. However, the children were still enrolled in school.

At school, children were given "tasks from Putin" — a program of homework in Russian textbooks, and forced to speak Russian. For surzhik, the children were called Khokhlas and called their mothers asking if she was "working on their Russian". An armed soldier monitored the childrenʼs behavior, parents were not allowed on the school grounds.

For any disobedience to the occupiers, Victoria was threatened that her children would be taken away. The Russians spread these rumors around town to keep parents in fear.

The Save Ukraine team was able to contact Victoria and offered help. Then the operation to save the family from the occupation began.