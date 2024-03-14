NABU suspects seven people in losses of “Ukrzaliznytsia” amounting to 117 million hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) exposed two organized groups for embezzling money from “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) for the purchase of cable and wire products. Losses to the state amounted to 117 million hryvnias.

The NABU press service writes about this.

The investigation revealed that in 2021, the head of the first organized group and at the same time an entrepreneur created a scheme to supply “Ukrzaliznytsia” products at inflated prices. The entrepreneur allegedly conspired with members of another organized group, which included an official of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

This second organized group, according to NABU, acted as a kind of back office of the company, controlling the activities of "Ukrazaliznytsia" and taking percentages from the amount of purchases to ensure the victory of companies controlled by the entrepreneur in tenders.

Because of this, in 2021-2023, three companies controlled by the entrepreneur illegally won the tenders of “Ukrzaliznytsia” for the supply of cable and conductor products. They supplied goods at prices higher than market prices.

The suspicion was reported to seven members of both organized groups (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code) for embezzlement, embezzlement and abuse of official position.