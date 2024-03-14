General Staff: During the day, Russia lost five more tanks and 11 artillery systems

79 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian military over the past 24 hours. Russia lost five tanks, 11 artillery systems, 17 armored fighting vehicles, two air defense systems and other equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck seven areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. Units of missile troops hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Almost 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.