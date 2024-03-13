The European Parliament approved the continuation of duty-free trade for Ukraine

The members of the European Parliament voted for the restoration of trade liberalization with Moldova and Ukraine. At the same time, guarantees for European farmers were strengthened in the event of a surge in Ukrainian production.

This is stated on the website of the European Parliament.

On January 31, 2024, the European Commission presented a proposal to suspend duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU for one more year — from June 6, 2024 to June 5, 2025. MEPs supported it by 347 votes, 117 were against and another 99 abstained from answering. It must then be approved by the EU Council.

At the same time, this law empowers the European Commission to quickly respond to any significant disruptions in the European market or in the markets of any individual EU country due to Ukrainian imports. In particular, the possibility of emergency braking is foreseen for particularly sensitive groups of products, namely poultry, eggs and sugar. If imports of these products exceed the average volumes of 2022 and 2023, the tariffs will be implemented again.