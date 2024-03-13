Four helicopters and two airplanes belonging to Crimean entrepreneurs were seized in the Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, prosecutors arrested four helicopters and two planes belonging to Crimean businessmen involved in financing Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Itʼs about four Mi-2 (MiI-2) and two An-2 (Antonov-2).

In February 2024, nine Ukrainian entrepreneurs registered on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were notified of the suspicion. In order to block their movable assets and avoid re-registration as bogus persons, at the prosecutorʼs request, helicopters and airplanes were seized.

They also seized the property and corporate rights of entrepreneurs, totaling more than 35 million hryvnias. The suspects were charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigators established that the businessmen had re-registered their enterprises after the annexation of the peninsula, as required by the legislation of the Russian Federation. Currently, they continue to pay taxes to Russia.