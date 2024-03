On the evening of March 12, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were killed in the attack.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Андрій Єрмак / Telegram

It is also known about 36 victims, including seven children. It is known that five- and nine-story buildings caught fire in the city.