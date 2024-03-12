Reproductive cells of military personnel will not be disposed of in case of death. The President signed the law

Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law, which corrected the norm regarding military personnel in terms of ensuring their right to biological paternity and maternity. This will allow the cells of a dead soldier to be stored and used for fertilization within three years from the moment of the personʼs death.

What changes are foreseen

Cells will be stored free of charge for three years after the personʼs death. In the future, storage can be covered by a private person. A child conceived with these cells will be considered the son or daughter of the deceased.

A person who donates his cells has the right to dispose of them in the event of his death.

Also, the draft law allows recognition of a notarized will of a person on the use of cells, if these documents were concluded before the entry into force of the mentioned law.