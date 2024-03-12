SBU neutralized the agent network of FSB of Russia. It operated under the cover of the UOC MP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized the agent network of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia in Kyiv, which was operating under the cover of the UOC MP. Its participants are accused of destabilizing the situation in Ukraine and spreading religious enmity.

SBU claims to have exposed more than 15 members of the group, and four suspects have already been detained. Among them is one of the heads of the UOC MP capital temple.

This is one of the largest FSB networks operating in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to SBU, it had a clear hierarchy and division of functions, as well as constant communication with the largest Russian media, which immediately picked up the "necessary" narratives.

According to the investigation, the coordinator of the network in Ukraine was a detained SBU cleric. He is accused of distributing materials in which he called for inter-religious enmity and justified the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine. For this, according to SBU, the suspect personally instructed other members of the organization — they acted under the guise of political experts.

The suspects distributed their videos through dozens of controlled channels on Telegram and YouTube, as well as on Facebook and on the official websites of various dioceses of the UOC MP.

During the searches, SBU found mobile phones and computer equipment of the suspects. Four detainees and ten members of the organization were informed of suspicions for:

treason committed under martial law ;

; collaborationism ;

; creation and participation in a criminal organization ;

; incitement of religious enmity ;

; justification and denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine .

The suspects face life imprisonment.