The fire on the territory of the Osokorky ecopark destroyed 10.4 hectares of vegetation. Damages are estimated at almost UAH 500 thousand

The fire on the territory of the “Osokorky” ecopark destroyed 10.4 hectares of vegetation. Damages are estimated at 499.9 thousand hryvnias. The fire broke out in four areas of the park.

This was reported by a representative of the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) at a meeting of the Environmental Commission of the Kyiv City Council on March 12, Left Bank reports.

In 2019, the Kyiv City Council created an object of the nature reserve fund — a landscape reserve of local importance "Osokorky Meadows", its area is 148 hectares. The burning of the grass happened partly within the limits of this reserve.

During the creation of the reserve, the protection of the ecopark was entrusted to "Kyivzelenbud". However, at the meeting of the Kivy Council, the representative of the Department of Environmental Protection could not give a clear answer as to who exactly was supposed to protect the reserve. According to the department, in 2023 they submitted amendments to this decision so that the park would be protected by the CE MGS of the Darnytsky district, but the relevant decision has not yet been adopted.

Also, the boundaries of the land plot of the "Osokorky Meadows" nature reserve were not clearly defined — accordingly, it is not included in the cadastre. The profile commission of the Kyiv City Council instructed the department to do this in 2024.