Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of trucks in four directions

Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of trucks from Ukraine to Poland in the directions of the checkpoints "Shehyni", "Yagodin", "Uhryniv" and "Ustyluh".

Spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko told about this in a comment to Ukrinform.

In addition, in the direction of the checkpoints "Yagodin" and "Shehyni", farmers pass an extremely small number of cars from Poland to Ukraine — for the past day, these are 50 and 30 cars, respectively.

According to Demchenko, as of Tuesday morning, there are a total of 1 500 trucks in queues on the territory of Poland on these routes, the largest of which is opposite the "Yagodin" checkpoint.

The spokesman recalled that on the night of March 9, Polish farmers stopped blocking the "Korchova-Krakowiec" checkpoint, but this is most likely temporary, as they plan to renew their protest from March 13. The queue in this direction as of this morning is approximately 500 trucks.

Passenger cars and buses cross the border freely everywhere, for this category of transport, movement on the other side of the border is not restricted, Demchenko added.