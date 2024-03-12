Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of trucks in four directions

Polish farmers completely blocked the movement of trucks from Ukraine to Poland in the directions of the checkpoints "Shehyni", "Yagodin", "Uhryniv" and "Ustyluh".
Spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko told about this in a comment to Ukrinform.
In addition, in the direction of the checkpoints "Yagodin" and "Shehyni", farmers pass an extremely small number of cars from Poland to Ukraine — for the past day, these are 50 and 30 cars, respectively.
According to Demchenko, as of Tuesday morning, there are a total of 1 500 trucks in queues on the territory of Poland on these routes, the largest of which is opposite the "Yagodin" checkpoint.
The spokesman recalled that on the night of March 9, Polish farmers stopped blocking the "Korchova-Krakowiec" checkpoint, but this is most likely temporary, as they plan to renew their protest from March 13. The queue in this direction as of this morning is approximately 500 trucks.
Passenger cars and buses cross the border freely everywhere, for this category of transport, movement on the other side of the border is not restricted, Demchenko added.
Polish blockade
In November 2023, the movement of trucks at four checkpoints with Ukraine began to be blocked in Poland. The Polish transporters were joined by local farmers who put forward their demands regarding the import of Ukrainian grain into the territory of Poland. On January 16, 2024, Polish carriers reached an agreement with the government and stopped the protest until March 1.
On February 9, the Polish farmersʼ trade union "Solidarity" again completely blocked traffic near the "Medyka" checkpoint opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint "Shehyni". The reason for the organizers was the non-fulfillment of their demands regarding the restriction of the export of food products and agricultural raw materials from Ukraine. On February 13, Polish farmers announced that on February 20 they would block all checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine. In response, on February 15, a protest action by Ukrainian transporters began on the border with Poland at the entrance to the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorohusk".