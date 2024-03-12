The president considers a Russian land attack on the Baltic states, Kazakhstan or Moldova to be real

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia is not capable of carrying out a nuclear attack on other states, but is quite capable of a land invasion, in particular of the Baltic states, Kazakhstan and Moldova, in order to destabilize them.

He stated this in an interview with the French media BFM TV and Le Monde.

Volodymyr Zelensky does not reject the fact that Russia may invade the territory of a NATO member state, since Putin understands that he will not receive a nuclear response to this, because it would mean the beginning of a nuclear war.

"I donʼt really believe in the use of nuclear weapons against other countries of the world. And the fact that he [Putin] can invade — definitely [yes]. I am confident that he can conduct a land operation," the president noted.

Zelensky also expressed confidence that Russia will try to destabilize Kazakhstan for dialogue with China. According to him, Putinʼs plan is to destabilize as many countries as possible in order to gain a stronger negotiating position.