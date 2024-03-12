A military transport plane IL-76 crashed near a cemetery in Ivanovo, Russia. It was performing a training flight

A military transport plane crashed near the airfield in the Russian city of Ivanovo. It was probably Il-76.

On the footage published on the network, it can be seen that one of the right engines of the plane caught fire during the flight. He apparently failed to reach the runway of the "Northern" airfield and fell in the area of the local cemetery.

There were 15 people on board the crashed plane. The plane was performing a training flight.

According to Baz, he took off from the "Northern" airfield and stayed in the air for several minutes. During a U-turn, the planeʼs engine caught fire.

According to preliminary data, the pilot tried to reach the airfield, but when he realized that he would not be able to do so, he began to divert the plane from a residential building. After that, the plane fell in a forest strip near the cemetery.