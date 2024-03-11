”Suspilne”: The international telecast of the Oscars did not include the victory of “20 days in Mariupol”

The organizers of the "Oscar" film award cut the nomination "Best full-length documentary" from the abbreviated international television version of the award, in which the film "20 Days in Mariupol" by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov won.

This was reported by "Suspilne".

This year, the film award ceremony was broadcast by "Suspilne". In the evening of March 11, an international abbreviated version was scheduled to be shown, but after receiving the broadcast materials from the organizers, the team discovered that there was no awarding of Ukrainian documentarians there.

Organizers of this yearʼs award, The Walt Disney Company Limited, expressed outrage. For Ukrainian viewers, instead of the abbreviated version, the full version of the Oscar award ceremony, which was broadcast live on the night of March 11, will be shown.

Executive producer of the Suspilne Kultura TV channel Lukʼyan Galkin noted that last year in the same nomination, a film about the Russian politician Oleksiy Navalny won. The victory of the film "Navalny" was shown in a shortened version, as well as the political speech of his wife Yulia, who received the award at the time.