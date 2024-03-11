15 occupiers were convicted of brutal treatment of civilians in Yahidne, Chernihiv region

15 Russian occupiers were sentenced to 12 years in prison for the brutal treatment of civilians in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

It was proven in court that at the beginning of March 2022, during their stay in the temporarily occupied village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, the occupiers deprived them of their freedom and forcibly detained 368 people, including 69 minors, in the basement of the school.

People served as a human shield for the Russians. Civilians were used to cover the command post from possible offensive actions by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The village of Yahidne (Chernihiv region), was almost completely destroyed during the invasion of Russian troops. The occupiers drove the locals into the basement of the school and kept them there for almost a month in unsanitary conditions. 10 elderly people died there, whose names people wrote on the wall.