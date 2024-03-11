The EU is launching a digital wallet. Ukraine is joining

The European Parliament voted to create the European Digital Identity Wallet — EUDI.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The member states of the POTENTIAL consortium now have two years to demonstrate their national EU wallets and to complete the testing of the prototypes by April 2025.

Ukraine is the only country in the consortium without EU membership that actively participates in the formation of future electronic identification in the EU.

The team of the Ministry of Digitization is participating in the pilot project of the European Union, where the cross-border interaction of "Diia" will be tested.

Diya is a Ukrainian digital wallet, so when the digital wallet pilot is launched in the EU, Ukrainians will be able to use "Diia" there, and Europeans will be able to use their digital wallets in Ukraine.

Digital wallets make it possible to open a bank account online, have constant access to driverʼs licenses on the phone, use an electronic signature and receive electronic medical prescriptions.