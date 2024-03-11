Russia produces three times more projectiles than the US and Europe can send to Ukraine

Russia probably produces 250 000 artillery pieces per month, or about 3 million per year. This is three times more than the USA and the EU can send to Ukraine.

This is reported by CNN with reference to intelligence assessments of NATO countries and sources.

At the same time, the United States and Europe together are able to produce only about 1.2 million rounds of ammunition annually for shipment to Ukraine, a high-ranking representative of European intelligence told the TV channel.

According to him, the US military has set a goal of producing 100,000 artillery shells per month by the end of 2025, which is still less than half of Russiaʼs monthly production. But even this figure is currently unattainable due to funding problems in Congress.

Currently, the Russians release 10 000 shells on the battlefield, and Ukraine only 2 000.

The representative of NATO reported that Russian plants for the production of projectiles work around the clock. About 3.5 million people now work in the Russian defense sector, compared to 2-2.5 million before the start of a full-scale war.

In addition, Russia imports ammunition, in particular from Iran. which last year provided Moscow with 300 000 artillery shells, and North Korea with at least 6 700 containers containing millions of shells.