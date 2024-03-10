In the new mobilization bill, a deferment will be left for graduate students

The Parliament, considering the amendments to the draft law on mobilization, will settle the debatable issue with the I, II and III groups of people with disabilities.

Also, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamiya, says that in the new draft law on mobilization, a postponement of the draft will be left for post-graduate students of all forms of education

"I want to repeat once again for those who once again disperse "treason": the issue of the I, II and III groups of people with disabilities will be settled. Current legislation provides for one caregiver per person with a disability of their choice. The only way. And we are not talking about "constant care", but simply about care, "said the Peopleʼs Deputy.

According to him, consideration of amendments to the draft law will begin next week. "We will defend this amendment," the deputy noted and emphasized that the same applies to graduate students.

"As promised, regardless of the form of training, the issue of granting them a deferment from mobilization will be settled," Arahamiya noted.