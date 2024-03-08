In the spring, Ukraine will receive €6 billion in direct budget support from the European Union

Ukraine will receive the first tranche under the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of €4.5 billion in March, and the second — €1.5 billion — will arrive in April.
This was stated by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis at a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.
"We are already finalizing the support mechanism for Ukraine, which is called the Ukraine Facility... The first tranche will arrive in March, and the next one will follow shortly," noted Dombrovskis.
€50 billion for Ukraine
On February 1, EU leaders reached an agreement on the allocation of €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The program is designed for four years. Ukraine will be able to receive funds for compliance with a number of prerequisites: the continuation of democratic mechanisms, including a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, guaranteeing respect for human rights, in particular minorities.
The conclusions also suggest that EU leaders will debate the program every year, and in two years they can propose to the European Commission a review of the entire multi-annual financial framework.
Ukraine expects to receive €18 billion in direct budget support from the European Union in 2024.