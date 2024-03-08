In the spring, Ukraine will receive €6 billion in direct budget support from the European Union

Ukraine will receive the first tranche under the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of €4.5 billion in March, and the second — €1.5 billion — will arrive in April.

This was stated by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis at a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.

"We are already finalizing the support mechanism for Ukraine, which is called the Ukraine Facility... The first tranche will arrive in March, and the next one will follow shortly," noted Dombrovskis.